OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new sports complex in Owensboro appears to be closer to reality. Pinnacle Indoor Sports, a company that has built 60 indoor facilities across the country, presented city commissioners with the new proposal on July 14.

It would be located inside Towne Square Mall. Officials discussed whether the complex should be operated by the city or a third party.

Commissioners were told a similar complex in Missouri is projecting a revenue of $87 million dollars over the next 15 years. Mayor Tom Watson said he wants to see action sooner rather than later.

“I’d like to speed up the process rather than wait a quarter of a year to figure this out, if at all possible. I know you’re busy, but we’ve already beat this horse to death over the last, many years, so I’d like to put it on the front burner,” said Mayor Watson.

Another update is expected within the next three to four months.