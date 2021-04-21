Indoor sports complex proposed in Warrick Co.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A new indoor sports complex could be coming to Warrick County.

The project is in its early stages as developers figure out which parcel of land to buy near the Warrick Wellness Trail at Interstate 69 and Indiana 66.

The building will house court and turf sports plus indoor competitive track.

“It allows things that are growing in the region and in our area like archery, marching band has indoor practice. You’ve got lacrosse, you’ve got dance, cheer, all other kinds of stuff that’ll utilize this space as well,” Steve Roelle, Director Of Economic Development For Warrick County, said.

Roelle says this project will likely be a mix of a public and private funding.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)