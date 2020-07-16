Indoor sports group purchases Owensboro Macy’s location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Only a few months after closing, the building that used to house the Owensboro Macy’s location has been bought for more than $1 Million by a group eyeing an indoor sports complex.

Realtor Jim Estes says Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC. has purchased the more than 80,000 square foot facility from Macy’s. The corporation owned the space separate from the group that owns Towne Square Mall.

The sale closed on Tuesday at a price of $1.25 Million.

Estes said the group that bought the property plans to work with the city to decide how it can best be update for indoor sports needs in the area.

Estes told Eyewitness News the purchasing group is local and see the 7 acres of paved surface and the facility’s location on South Frederica Street as a key to its success.

