INDOT announces lane restrictions for US 41

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions for US 41 in Evansville for a complete road and ramp reconstruction project.

Beginning on or around June 21, contractors will close the northbound driving lane of US 41 from State Road 62 to Lynch Road as workers begin reconstruction of the northbound lanes and ramps in the area. The first phases of construction for the new southbound bridge are also included in the project. In early July, workers will begin dismantling the existing truss bridge.

The current detour southbound will remain in place as workers begin to bring in dirt to raise the grade to match the northbound bridge. The northbound lane closures will begin with shoulder strengthening. During that time, the northbound passing lane will be open. Once complete, traffic will be moved to the northbound driving lane as workers completely remove pavement down to the subgrade to rebuild the road. The first phase is scheduled to last until September. Once the first phase is complete, traffic will again shift to the northbound passing lanes. During the second phase, the driving lanes will be reconstructed and ramps in the area will be closed intermittently.

The entire project is expected to last into 2022. However, work in the northbound lanes is expected to be complete by the end of November. The road is scheduled to open over the winter for normal traffic.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.