EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – INDOT announced on Tuesday that southbound traffic on U.S. 41 will be directed to S.R. 66/Fares Avenue at the Pigeon Creek Bridge beginning on March 22.

Traffic will take the Diamond Avenue exit, proceed to the signal at Fares/Diamond, take a left at the signal, then take an immediate right back onto the ramp for U.S. 41 southbound. Officials say signal times at Fares/Diamond will be adjusted to assist with traffic flow and the right lane on Diamond will be a right turn only onto U.S. 41.

Work is scheduled to replace the pavement from the Pigeon Creek Bridge to Diamond Avenue Overpass. Officials say the work will last until mid-July.