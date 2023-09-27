HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced plans for ramp closures on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

According to a release, crews will close the southbound on-ramp from State Road 57 to I-69 on or around October 2. Officials say this closure will allow crews to perform concrete patching and pavement joint repairs. Following the I-69 on-ramp project, officials say crews will close the southbound off-ramp from I-69 to State Road 57 on or around October 6 to allow for concrete patching and pavement joint repairs.

An official detour for the I-69 on-ramp closure will be northbound I-69 to I-64 to southbound I-69. The detour for the I-69 off-ramp is I-69 southbound to Boonville New Harmony Road to northbound I-69.

Both projects are expected to be completed by mid-October.