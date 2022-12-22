EVANVSILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads during Thursday night’s winter storm.

INDOT says they were not able to pre-treat the roads because the rain would have washed the brine away, but as the temperature continues to get colder, their fleet of yellow trucks are beginning to hit the road. In Evansville, over 30 trucks are ready and are expected to be plowing roads all night long.

If you must travel, officials encourage drivers to slow down and give themselves extra time. We have a crew in Evansville recording traffic conditions in the Eyewitness News StormTracker. You can view a live feed of the road conditions in the video player at the top of this page.