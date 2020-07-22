INDOT discusses J-turn project

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County residents got a chance to hear about plans to add a J-turn to US 41 near Hillsdale Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public meeting at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center Tuesday night to discuss the changes.

INDOT says the J-turn would improve the traffic and safety in the area.

It would be installed around Hillsdale Road, extending to 650 feet north of Radio Avenue.

The president of the town of Darmstadt, Paul Freeman, says the town has been in talks with the state on closing the railroad crossing on the west side of Highway 41.

“If the crossing closes, that will be the end of access from Highway 41, either entering or exiting. So that would be taken away from Highway 41 to the railroad tracks would be terminated and gone. And access would only come down Hillsdale heading east,” Freeman said.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $2 million.

To view project information and submit comments, click here.

