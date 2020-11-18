INDOT discussing Hwy 41 pedestrian crossing project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a meeting Wednesday on a pedestrian crossing project at Highway 41 and Washington Avenue.

The project is aimed to improve safety for those trying to cross US 41, including Bosse High School students. A new pedestrian bridge is one of the options being discussed.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in Bosse’s cafeteria.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)

