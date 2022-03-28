EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is updating the public about plans for the Lloyd Expressway. An in-person meeting and a virtual public meeting will be held this week to share new information about TheLloyd4U.

The meetings will include introductory designs, an overview of alternative intersections and a chance to share feedback. The in-person meeting will offer the opportunity to talk one-on-one with members of the project team and view detailed maps.

INDOT plans to invest more than $100 million to make the Lloyd Expressway more efficient and safer for motorists to navigate. The improvement projects are designed to reduce conflict points, enhance traffic flow and improve safety.

The in-person public meeting is March 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will include a presentation from the project team at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at City View at Sterling Square and is located at 210 N. Fulton Ave.

The virtual public meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. People who want to attend should register in advance at http://bit.ly/TheLloyd4U-Public-Meeting or on TheLloyd4U.com project website.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email and meeting link. Attendees can also use a dial-in option and call (888) 475-4499 and use meeting ID #814-5671-7848 to join by phone.

TheLloyd4U includes more than a dozen improvement projects along the Lloyd Expressway. The projects extend from one end of Vanderburgh County to the other and from Posey County Line Road to Cross Pointe Boulevard. The Lloyd4U will include intersection improvements, bridge replacements, pavement replacement and more.

More information can be found at www.TheLloyd4U.com. Follow TheLloyd4U on Facebook and Twitter. Customer Service can be reached at (855) 463-6848 and at www.indot4u.com and INDOT@indot.IN.gov.