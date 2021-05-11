INDOT holding public open house for US 41 pedestrian crossing

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is holding an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Bosse High School cafeteria.

Based on safety concerns for pedestrian and bicycle traffic at the intersection, a pedestrian bridge is being recommended on the north side of the US 41 and Washington Avenue intersection. INDOT is seeking stakeholder and public input on the project.

This in-person public open house will include appropriate social distancing measures and masks will be required. Anyone without a mask will be provided one, and hand sanitation stations will be also available.

For those that would like to participate virtually, information and display boards will be available to view on INDOT’s website.

Comments can be submitted in writing via a comment form or verbally at the public open house.

Submissions can also be made through the U.S. Postal Service or E-mail. Comments should be addressed to Christine Meador, HNTB, 111 Monument Circle, Suite 1200, Indianapolis IN 46204 or cmeador@HNTB.com.

Comments will be accepted through June 4.