INDOT hosting public hearing on Highway 41 project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing later in July to discuss a new J-Turn on Highway 41.

The project would turn Highway 41 into a J-Turn configuration near the Hillsdale intersection. The Radio Ave. intersection would also be converted into a right-in, right-out configuration.

The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 P.M. on July 21 in the banquet hall of the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories