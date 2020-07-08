VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing later in July to discuss a new J-Turn on Highway 41.
The project would turn Highway 41 into a J-Turn configuration near the Hillsdale intersection. The Radio Ave. intersection would also be converted into a right-in, right-out configuration.
The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 P.M. on July 21 in the banquet hall of the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- Evansville Rotary Santa Run canceled for 2020
- Kentucky companies see more demand for masks, face shields
- Evansville city leaders cut ribbon on solar array project
- Blake Shelton drive-in concert scheduled in Rockport
- INDOT hosting public hearing on Highway 41 project