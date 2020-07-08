INDOT hosting public hearing on Highway 41 project

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing later in July to discuss a new J-Turn on Highway 41.

The project would turn Highway 41 into a J-Turn configuration near the Hillsdale intersection. The Radio Ave. intersection would also be converted into a right-in, right-out configuration.

The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 P.M. on July 21 in the banquet hall of the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)

LATEST NEWS