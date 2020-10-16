INDOT launches online public survey for Indiana State Rail Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the public’s opinion in updating the Indiana State Rail Plan.

The general public and rail stakeholders are encouraged to share their opinions on the current rail system and what it could look like in the future.

The INDOT survey can be found here and takes about 15 minutes to complete. INDOT also has a link to the survey on their website.

The state rail plan will guide INDOT’s efforts to:

Maintain and improve the rail transportation system,

Support the movement of freight and passengers in Indiana, and

Strengthen the state’s economy and raise the quality of life for its citizens.

The previous rail plan was released in 2017. Federal law requires an update every four years.

For more on the state rail plan survey, project updates and events, visit the INDOT website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: