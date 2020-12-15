INDOT: Pigeon Creek bridge will be replaced

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After reviewing the damage for months, the Indiana Department of Transportation has decided the U.S. 41 Pigeon Creek bridge in Evansville needs to be replaced.

Back in January, a semi, hauling an oversized load, missed a turn and hit the bridge, compromising the overall integrity of the 80-year-old bridge. INDOT personnel have been working on a solution since the incident. INDOT says they have determined that replacing the bridge is a more fiscally responsible option over repairing the existing structure.

The decision to replace the bridge is, in part, due to reduced costs for maintenance over the bridge’s lifespan and less risk of a future bridge strike as a modern replacement would not have a height restriction. The initial cost of the project is expected to be about $10 million, which includes the cost of raising the replacement bridge to match the grade of the structure in the northbound lanes and the associated pavement work. The estimate also includes a pavement repair on U.S. 41 from Diamond Avenue to Lynch Road.

The project is scheduled for a spring 2021 letting, pending a review of the project by the Federal Highway Administration and final signatures on all historic bridge documents. If no further revision is required, this project is expected to begin construction in summer 2021.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)