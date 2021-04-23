INDOT posts signs to increase awareness of work zone safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Monday kicks off Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, and if you’re driving past the Evansville exits on I-69, you’ll see signs posted to make you slow down and think.

Those with INDOT say 3,878 work zone crashes occurred in the state of Indiana last year. 824 people were injured in those crashes, and 26 people were killed.

INDOT hopes the signs encourage people to slow down and pay attention in work zones. INDOT officials say distracted driving also plays a role in these work zone dangers.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)