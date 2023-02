HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the southbound U.S. 41 ramp to Diamond Avenue is now open.

The ramp was used as part of a detour for southbound traffic while crews worked on the Pigeon Creek bridge. When the bridge was opened to restricted traffic, the ramp was closed and rerouted for US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north.

Officials say to expect lane restrictions until mid-April as contractors finish up the final touches.