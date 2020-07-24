INDOT still determining what to do with Pigeon Creek Bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — INDOT is continuing to work on the damaged and shutdown Highway 41 bridge over Pigeon Creek.

An oversized load truck hit the bridge back in January.

INDOT has completed survey work and is currently working on geotechnical analysis.

After an initial study, INDOT wanted to bring in more experts to determine if the bridge should be repaired or replaced.

INDOT says it could take until late fall for most of the work to be done.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)