EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (InDOT) wants to make a section of US 41 in Evansville safer to cross for pedestrians. The pubic will be able to voice their ideas and opinions about the proposed pedestrian bridge on June 29 at Bosse High School.

The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with presentations beginning at 6 p.m. The public will be able to see project displays and speak with project representatives before 6 p.m.

There will be an open house on a proposed intersection improvement at US 41 and Washington Avenue held at the same time at the school. The public will be able to see project displays of the intersection’s improvement and be able to talk with representatives. There will be no formal presentation of this proposal.

COVID-19 safety measures will be taken at this public hearing. Masks and sanitation stations will be available for all who attend.

The public hearing presentation and comment session will be broadcast live on the INDOT Southwest Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

Benjamin Bosse High School is located at 1300 Washington Avenue in Evansville.