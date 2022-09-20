EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) will be hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic on October 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ivy Tech.

Officials say the event will be held in the large parking lot on the north side of the facility. Those interested should enter off of Tremont Drive. Seasonal flu vaccine and bivalent COVID-19 Pfizer boosters will be offered.

Officials say people are eligible for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster if they are:

12 years old or older.

Have completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series, which means getting at least 2 doses of either Moderna or Pfizer, or 1 dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It has been at least 2 months since your most recent COVID vaccine dose.

COVID vaccines can be given regardless of insurance status.

VCHD says flu vaccines are recommended for all people ages 6 months old or older. The health department accepts children and adults with no insurance, Medicaid, and some private insurances. Officials say people may call to verify if their insurance plan is accepted.

Appointments are preferred, but officials ask for people to please schedule online. If anyone has any questions, they are asked to call 812-435-2400, then take option 7.