Infrastructure bill could pay for bridge projects

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers says the federal infrastructure proposal could allow the Bluegrass State to pay for two larger bridge projects without tolls.

Stivers says the state would still have to apply for part of the $12 billion in funds set aside for larger projects that have “multi-state implications.” He also believes the federal funding would help pay for the Interstate 69 bridge project and for repairs on the Brent Spruce Bridge.

If funding is approved, that would mean neither bridge would need to become a toll bridge to pay for the projects.

Mindy Peterson, the spokesperson for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project, gave the following statement to Eyewitness News:

It’s too early to speculate on any impact of a federal infrastructure bill. Construction on the bridge is currently slated to begin in 2027. Prior to construction, the states would have the opportunity to reevaluate any changes to the project. The states continue to look for opportunities to accelerate the project timeline.

Construction of ORX Section 1 is slated to begin next year in Henderson. It includes approach work in Kentucky and is being funded from Kentucky’s traditional programs.