Injured owl discovered in Daviess County to be returned to the wild

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) An owl found in poor condition nearly a month ago in Daviess County is preparing to fly home.

The staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital found the owl along a walking trail a few weeks ago. The Western Kentucky Raptor Rehabilitation Center came to pick up the owl so it can be nursed back to health.

The owl is now strong enough to fly. Officials with Owensboro Health say the owl is being released this Friday at 5 p.m. in the same area it was found.

It’s family has recently been spotted in that same area.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

