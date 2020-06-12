Injured owl returned to wild

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Officials at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the Western Kentucky Raptor Rehabilitation Center released an owl near the hospital Friday evening.

The owl was found near the same area in May and was rehabbed back to full health.

“I love my job. We get to take care of these animals. We get them in at their worst and to see them go all the way to their best and then release, it’s a great feeling to see them go back out in the wild. Some times it’s sad, but we know it’s supposed to be out in the wild and we want to make sure they’re having their best life,” Raptor Rehabilitator Grant Allen said.

Officials say the owl’s family has been spotted in the same area and they hope he’ll be reunited soon.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

