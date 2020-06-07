Injuries reported after Henderson accident

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Police say one person was transported to a local hospital after a three-vehicle crash on US 41 around 10:00 Sunday morning that left one car flipped upside down in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Authorities say two of the three drivers were treated at the scene with “minor injuries.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

LATEST STORIES: