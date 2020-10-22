Injury crash in Dubois County sends two to hospital

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) At approximately 10:05 a.m. EST Thursday, Indiana State Police responded to a vehicle crash in Ferdinand. The crash happened on SR 162, just north of I-64.

Police say Derrick Carter (45 from Louisville, KY) was operating a box truck heading north on SR 162 when the vehicle left the west side of the road.

Carter was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for treatment. The passenger Juanito Lyons (42 from Louisville, KY) was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the accident.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

