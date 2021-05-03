Police: Driver in crash arrested for no license

Local

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. The accident happened near the intersection of First Ave. and Diamond Ave.

Police say one driver pulled out in front of the other, causing a juvenile driver to flip over the guard rail. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the other driver was detained for driving without a license and without insurance. The name of that driver has not been released.

(This story was originally published May 3, 2021)

