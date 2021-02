GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Gibson County Jail.

The Gibson County Coroner says Timothy James Abell, 26, of Princeton, was found unresponsive on Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. Medics tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of Abell’s death.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)