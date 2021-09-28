Inmate dies at Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An inmate is found unresponsive at the Vanderburgh County Jail and is ultimately declared deceased.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a confinement officer was doing routine cell checks when the inmate was discovered. Other confinement officers and jail medical staff responded and began CPR. Medics from the Evansville Fire Department and AMR arrived to assist. At 04:51 a.m. medics ceased resuscitation efforts upon orders from a physician.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the jail. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating the death, although no foul play is suspected.

The Coroner’s Office will schedule an autopsy and provide further updates regarding the cause of death.