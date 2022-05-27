VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – It is graduation season, but this ceremony is a little different from the traditional setting.

Graduation was held May 25 for Vanderburgh County inmates that recently completed a substance abuse program. Four inmates were recognized. They went through group and individual counseling, group and individual life skills, and case management.

“It just made me remember that there’s a lot of people that I love and I care about. And there’s a lot of people that love and care about me. And so I’m looking forward to the future and looking forward to doing better.” Said graduate Lydia Politano.

The hope is that the treatment reduces the chances of them going back to jail.