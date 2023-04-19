HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Inmates are expected to head back to the lockup after they were moved from the Wabash County Jail after a gas leak on Tuesday.

The sheriff says Mount Carmel Public Utility found the leak in the basement area of the jail. The gas was shut off in the building. All the inmates were talented at the White County Jail in Carmi.

Sheriff Derek Morgan talked about what happened when the leak was discovered.

“I wouldn’t say it happens very often, but, you know, as you’ve seen over the last year, gas leaks have kind of been in the news. So as soon as we discovered we had one, we just went ahead and had them kill the gas to the building and move everyone out.”

Sheriff Morgan says the issue should be fixed today, and inmates will be brought back in the next couple of days.