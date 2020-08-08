Inspection on southbound twin bridge to finish Saturday

(WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the inspection on the southbound US 41 twin bridge over the Ohio River is set to finish Saturday ahead of an inspection on the northbound bridge starting Sunday.

Drivers can expect a lane closure on the northbound bridge starting at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The inspection of the northbound bridge is expected to finish August 16. The KTC says drivers should plan for extra travel time and slower speeds. The inspection on the southbound bridge began Monday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

