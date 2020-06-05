Inspection scheduled on Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A contractor is set to inspect the Blue Bridge between June 8 and June 22, causing a single lane restriction, with flaggers.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and run until 4:00 PM. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed and observe traffic control while traveling through the work zone.

