Inspection scheduled on Blue Bridge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A contractor is set to inspect the Blue Bridge between June 8 and June 22, causing a single lane restriction, with flaggers.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM and run until 4:00 PM. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed and observe traffic control while traveling through the work zone.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories