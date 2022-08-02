HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday.

Many people were surprised early last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for drivers. Luckily for people that commuted into Evansville, work was completed a day early.

Unfortunately for people driving into Henderson, that meant work started early for the southbound bridge. This also caught a lot of motorists by surprise when crews were on the southbound bridge on Saturday, July 30. Those inspections began two days before KYTC said they would.

But now the delays are over. KYTC made that announcement Tuesday evening, several hours after crews finished work on the southbound bridge.