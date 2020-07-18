Instructional performance held at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director Chris Joplin gave a musical history lesson at the museum Saturday.

If people are going to make the effort to drive here – whether its from across the street or across the country – I want them to be able to experience bluegrass in some kind of unique way. Hopefully they’ll be inspired to learn more about artists or even learn to play an instrument Chris Joplin

Joplin performed songs on the banjo and several other instruments. Bluegrass music is often attributed to western Kentucky and Tri-State native Bill Monroe. The museum recently reopened, allowing full access to its exhibits and hall of fame on the second floor.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

