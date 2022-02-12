DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Fiscal Court had their first reading of an ordinance that would lower the insurance premium tax for County residents outside the city limits of Owensboro and Whitesville.

“The insurance premium tax was increased by 4 percent to help with the downtown project, particularly the Convention Center,” explained Jim Hendrix, County Treasurer.

“We had a provision in the original ordinance that said, once we collected enough revenue to service the bond debt, the tax had to come off the rate,” he added.

Hendrix says the County will have collected enough money by the end of the Fiscal Year to service the remainder of the bond debt.

If approved, the insurance premium tax will return to the original rate of 4.9 percent on July 1, 2022.