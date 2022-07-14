EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A historic old warehouse near Bosse Field, is already getting new interest after its former owners were unable to repurpose it.

The old Crawford Door Sales building is back on the market.

Realtors with F.C. Tucker Commercial say a few potential buyers are showing interest in it after previous plans to turn the building into an assisted living center did not work.

“It’s quite a historic building, and quite a historic area,” said Ken Newcomb Jr.

You can see the building’s history inside, outside, and the history surrounding it.

“The view here overlooks Bosse Field, one of the oldest ballparks in the United States,” said Newcomb, during a tour of the building. “It’s typical of the warehousing space, and what people have been interested in using for many different ideas.”

Newcomb says the foundation, brick and roof are still in good shape, but the building is listed as needing some rehabilitation work on its inside. He adds some parts of it are expected to be removed.

“This way, you can design by column spacing, and you can have 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 square feet, whatever you wanted,” he said.

The building was put back on the market with a $1.7 million price tag after an attempt by a Fishers, Indiana building to convert it into an assisted living center fell through. Realtors cite the pandemic as the main reason.

“But with COVID and everything, that came with the pandemic, which didn’t work out for the developer and is looking to pass it on to someone who can make use of the space,” explained Jeremy Morris of F.C. Tucker Commercial.

Newcomb says the building can be used for loft apartments, mini-warehousing or other uses.

“If we were lucky enough to get some manufacturing jobs in Evansville, I think from a warehousing point of view, it’s still a very viable. It’s kind of a staple of this neighborhood,” he said.

Newcomb also says the cost of rehabilitating this building will depend on what the new owner plans to do with it.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2022)