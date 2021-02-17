Intermittent lane closures planned for US 41 in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Short term lane closures are coming for U.S. 41 just south for State Road 64 in Princeton.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 1, contractors will intermittently close one lane on U.S. 41 both north and southbound about four miles south of the interchange at S.R. 64. The closure will allow contractors to conduct pavement boring for an upcoming bridge replacement project on the structure spanning the CSX Railroad tracks at that location. The closures will only affect about 200 feet of roadway in either direction.

The operation is expected to last for about three days depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)