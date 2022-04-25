LIMA, Ohio (WEHT) – Watch Communications will host Community Open Houses for Vanderburgh County and Henderson County residents this week to discuss how the company is expanding in those areas.

The open houses will be held on April 27 at the McCutchanville Fire Department in Evansville and on April 28 at Preston Arts Gallery in Henderson Times for both open houses are 3 to 7 p.m.

Both events are open to new and current customers who are interested in learning more about Watch Communications. There will be refreshments and door prizes.

New customers who sign up for internet service during the Open House will get their first two months of service for free. Existing customers who upgrade their internet service will receive $20 off their first month of upgraded service.

Representatives from Watch will be available to discuss Watch’s strategic plans for the region, internet packages and other services that can be bundled together, assistance programs to help manage monthly bills and career opportunities.

Watch has been upgrading a number of towers in Vanderburgh and Henderson counties to offer residents significantly better speeds.

Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.