Intoxicated driver causes crash after running red light

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Police were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Washington Ave. and Boeke Rd. shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

According to a report, one of the drivers was leaving the Marathon gas station and heading south on Boeke Rd. She said she had the green light, so she expected the other driver to stop at the intersection.

The other driver did not stop at the red light and hit the first vehicle.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, identified as Alicia Galindo (31), appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative with officers regarding the accident.

Witnesses at the scene also told police they saw Galindo run the red light and hit the first driver. One witness said she continued east on Washington before jumping the curb and coming to a stop in a parking space at Taco Johns.

A passenger from the first car was taken by AMR for complaints of head pain and for further evaluation due to medical history. There were no other injuries reported.

Both vehicles were towed, and Galindo was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

