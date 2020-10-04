Intoxicated motorist flees the scene of St. Wendel crash

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) A Haubstadt man is in custody after fleeing the scene of a crash on St. Wendel Rd.

Around 2:57 p.m. Saturday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported hit and run crash at the intersection of St. Wendel Rd. and Whispering Hills Dr. The driver had allegedly struck a telephone pole and a mailbox before fleeing the scene.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw a heavily damaged truck matching the hit and run vehicle’s description and followed it to an address south of Buente Rd.

Responding deputies arrived, and the driver identified himself as Andrew Halbig.

According to deputies, Halbig was visibly intoxicated and admitted to drinking before driving. Halbig underwent a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Several open containers were also found inside his truck, and testing revealed Halbig’s BAC to be .142 percent, nearly double the legal limit.

Halbig was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond pending a scheduled Monday morning court appearance.

(This story was originally published on October 4, 2020)

