Investigation continues of death of dog burned in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police continue to look for those responsible for burning and killing a small dog this past weekend.

It’s about two miles from Roosevelt Street, where Duke, a mini-poodle, was from to the Henderson County Fairgrounds, where it was found dead. A journey Ardee Bell of the Humane Society of Henderson County does not believes was made by itself.

“If you’re thinking in a way that is different from the idea of it being abducted and taken, again it becomes more farfetched the more you try to rationalize it,” she said.

Dog burned, killed in apparent arson at Henderson fairgrounds

Bell says the dog was reported missing late Saturday night and was last seen alive on the 1700 block of Washington Street before it was found in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds the following day.

“I noticed that there was a strange looking car. I’d never seen that car before. It was chasing it, following it,” said Everett Johnson, who lived down the street from where the dog was last seen alive.

Police are starting to follow leads in the case. A justice fund in Duke’s memory started yesterday, it has raised more than $3,000. It will be used to reward those giving information leading to an arrest and conviction. Bell and some residents say people should keep a close eye on their dogs to keep them safe.

“If you don’t have sturdy fencing, you need to make sure the dogs are going to be sheltered in case they don’t run away.”

“My neighbor does have dogs.” Johnson said. “When they come out, they always are within an arms reach of the dog or walking them while they’re leashing them.”

Anyone with information on the case should call Henderson Police.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)