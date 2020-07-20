Investigation into busy signal when calling 911 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Some people who dialed 911 in Henderson over the weekend got a busy signal. Officials at the 911 Emergency Communications Center say that’s not supposed to happen.

Officials are working with network providers to determine the cause of the busy signal and it continues to investigate.

911 is currently operational, but the Emergency Communications Center has this advice to use while the cause for the busy signal glitch is determined:

If you call 911 and get a busy signal, immediately hang up and call 270-827-8700 to report your emergency.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

