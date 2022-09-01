EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man is in custody after Evansville police breached a home city’s southside.

It happened in the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue around 8:30 Thursday night.

Police and a SWAT team surrounded the home and breached inside of it. K9 units were also called to the scene.

Authorities say they were conducting an investigation and did not actually breach the home until about 9:30.

Brent Lee McPhall, 41, was then arrested a short time later.

At this time we are still waiting to hear what led up to this investigation.