Investigation ongoing after infant dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says an investigation is ongoing after a seven-week-old infant died after being found unresponsive Sunday.

Authorities say officers were sent on a medical run along with an ambulance crew to the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard around noon Sunday. Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

