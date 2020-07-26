Investigation ongoing after infant dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says an investigation is ongoing after a seven-week-old infant died after being found unresponsive Sunday.
Authorities say officers were sent on a medical run along with an ambulance crew to the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard around noon Sunday. Despite efforts to resuscitate the child, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)
