Investigation ongoing for Daviess County fire

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — Around 11 a.m. Friday, the Masonville Fire Department report they were dispatched to assist the Utica Fire Department with a possible structure fire in the 100 BLK of Highway 140 East in Utica.

UFD confirmed the working structure fire as soon as they got on scene, officials say. Reports show the garage was heavily damaged and a nearby home close to the garage was partially involved as well.





Fire officials tell us that firefighters from Daviess County Fire Department, Utica and Masonville were able to quickly get the fire under control preventing any additional damage to the home nearby.

The Masonville Fire Department reports of no injuries from the fire, but add that an investigation is currently ongoing to determine what caused that fire.