ROBARDS, Ky (WEHT) – An investigation is underway in Robards after officials say an early morning fire on Friday seems suspicious.

Officials say the the call came in just before 8. Fire officials were able to get the fire at the apartment building under control, but were dealing with hot spots throughout the day. Officials say the building is considered a total loss and demolition has already begun on the property.

One person was injured and the Red Cross is stepping in to help anyone displaced by the fire. The fire chief says they will investigate the fire due to suspicion of arson.