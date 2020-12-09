Investigators treating Thanksgiving weekend fire as suspicious

VANDERBURGH COUNTY (WEHT) – Investigators have not released a cause for a Thanksgiving weekend fire in Vanderburgh County but they are treating it as suspicious.

The fire broke out the day after Thanksgiving at a home on Elna Kay Drive near Interstate 69. Evansville fire investigators have sent an arson report to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the home owner is not cooperating with detectives.

The fire did not cause major damage to the house but overturned gas cans were found inside the home near where the fire is believed to have started.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

