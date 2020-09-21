Ionizer installed at Mater Dei Catholic High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Mater Dei Catholic High School has installed ionizers into their HVAC systems. School President Andy Morris says he is gracious to their donors helping to make health and safety number one.

The ionizer purifies the air using positive and negative ions, which kills mold, bacteria and other viruses in the coil and living space. The ionization process also controls odors such as cooking and other particles without creating an ozone or any harmful byproducts.

Studies done with the ionizers and SARS-CoV-2 determined that at 30 minutes the virus was 99.4% inactivated.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)

