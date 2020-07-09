IOSHA conducting compliance inspection at Berry Global

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) says it will conduct a compliance inspection after an individual was injured at the Berry Global building Wednesday.

The man was not a Berry employee and worked for Royalty Companies, which was performing work on the building. The roof was struck by lightning, injuring the man.

His identity has not been released.

IOSHA says the inspection normally takes 30-90 days.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS