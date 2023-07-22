EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Speed bumps can be a bit of a double-edged sword, as they can be a hindrance to the average driver, but they may also be what stops a speeder from hitting the gas and booking it through the neighborhood with no regard for other people’s safety.

For neighbors with safety in mind, it might seem like a good idea to install speed bumps of their own in their street. But is that even legal to do in Evansville, Indiana?

The short answer, according to City of Evansville spokesperson Noah Stubbs, is no.

Stubbs said residents are not allowed to construct speed bumps in the right of way and must request one to be installed by the city’s Traffic and Engineering Department.

Below is the ordinance that can be found in the City of Evansville code that restricts residents from doing so:

The question arose as residents of O’Fallon, Missouri, began installing speed bumps on their streets to stop people from speeding through their community. This happened after residents asked city officials to install a stop sign on an older subdivision with no sidewalks, but their request was denied with the city citing a lack of traffic.