HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas is just 54 days away, but the day after Halloween can spark controversy. When is it acceptable to start putting up your holiday decorations?

The Farmhouse in Evansville appears to just be an ordinary farmhouse from the outside, but on the inside is a holiday based store that’s open almost year round. Featuring decor for every season, from Valentine’s Day to Halloween and of course Christmas. Each room has a different style of Christmas decor.

Owner Kiersten Stahl says preparations for the Christmas season actually start back in January, and she starts selling for Christmas at the beginning of October.

But The Farmhouse isn’t the only spot in Evansville getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Downtown Evansville and River City Coffee + Goods will be holding a holiday open house on Saturday. Shops will be decorated for the holidays, and officials promise shops will help customers find the perfect gift or decorations for their home this winter season.

But what do you think? Is it too early to start celebrating another holiday? Take our interactive poll in the window below to let us know what you think.